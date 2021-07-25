Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
