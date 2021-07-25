Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

