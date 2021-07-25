Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 122,309 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

