UBS Group AG Buys 11,955 Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 618.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of VivoPower International worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 4.61. VivoPower International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.