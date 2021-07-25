UBS Group AG Buys 26,884 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LSB Industries by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $246.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.