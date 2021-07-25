UBS Group AG Has $149,000 Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Verso were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

