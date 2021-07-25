UBS Group AG Purchases 3,026 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $32.54.

