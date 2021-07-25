Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 36,804 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

