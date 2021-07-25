Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Down 37.9%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) shares were down 37.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 1,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZME shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

