SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.99

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 9319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.