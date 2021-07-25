Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $987.00

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 987 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 1,660 ($21.69), with a volume of 83085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 786.28.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

