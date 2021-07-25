YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.05

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.05 and last traded at $97.05, with a volume of 23954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in YETI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

