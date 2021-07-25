Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 1,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.