Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Inozyme Pharma worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of INZY opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

