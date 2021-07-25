Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

