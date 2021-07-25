American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Vanguard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American Vanguard by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

