American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.