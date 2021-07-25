JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,810 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

