JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,560 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Akerna worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akerna by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 858,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akerna by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akerna by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $3.64 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

