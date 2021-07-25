JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 516,922 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 516,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,608,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,405,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.06 million, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

