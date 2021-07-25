JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Partners Bancorp worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.