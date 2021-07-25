JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.