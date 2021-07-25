JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $208,000 Stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 10,788.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 58,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $178,046.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,188,284 shares of company stock worth $4,162,483. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

