Raymond James Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

