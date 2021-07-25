AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.