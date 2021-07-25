Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.59. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.