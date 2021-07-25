Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $220.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

