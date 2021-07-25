Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

