Analyzing Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) & CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. CareMax has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Brookdale Senior Living.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.41 $82.02 million $1.09 7.16 CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats CareMax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.