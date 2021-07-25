LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head-To-Head Comparison

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 31.62 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.50 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -109.98

LifeStance Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.64%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

