$116.19 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $116.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $477.19 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.