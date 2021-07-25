$116.19 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $116.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $477.19 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.