Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $185.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

