Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $711.50.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

