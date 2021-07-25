Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

