Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.