Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.97 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a $15.97 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

