Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $27.70

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.40 to $27.70 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.