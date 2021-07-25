Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

