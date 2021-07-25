Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

