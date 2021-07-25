CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

