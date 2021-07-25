Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.

CSIQ opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

