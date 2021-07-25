Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,711 shares of company stock worth $61,971,253 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

