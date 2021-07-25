HSBC Increases Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $140.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of BILI opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

