BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 25.51% -6.01% -3.79% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $165.88 million 3.29 $34.91 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 27.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of a cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication network construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

