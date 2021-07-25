The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Neutral

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.