United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.09 ($49.52).

UTDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €35.45 ($41.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

