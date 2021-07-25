TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,053 shares of company stock worth $516,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

