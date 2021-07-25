Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report $119.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $120.18 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.39 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

