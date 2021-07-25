Northern Trust Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,280 shares of company stock worth $15,015,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

