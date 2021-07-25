H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLUYY. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.