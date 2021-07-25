D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

