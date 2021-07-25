D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.
DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
